Cardi B Explodes On Producer Seeking Money: “Get A Lawyer”

Cardi B called out allegations made by a former ghostwriter, asserting that she no longer feels obligated to address past relationships or controversies.

Cardi B addressed claims from a former ghostwriter and producer on Twitter Spaces, calling out allegations that she squandered money while neglecting past collaborators.

Earlier this week, the Bronx-born rapper, who has made a name as one of Hip-Hop’s leading voices, revealed she can spend as much as $3 million a month.

The sparked a reply from a producer SwiftOnDemand, who claims he worked with the rapper, ghostwriting and producing her songs – yet made no money

The accusations trace back to Cardi’s early mixtapes under KSR, a management company she left years ago.

She labeled the accusations misleading during a no-holds-barred response on December 5, 2024.

“I haven’t even been working for a whole year,” Cardi said during her heated address, which was captured on December 5, 2024. “And you [expletive] see on the internet have you seen me working for a whole year? Have you been seeing me make a show?”

Cardi detailed her costly legal battles to exit the arrangement with KSR, revealing it took nearly $1 million in litigation.

“In order for me to get out of that contract with my old label KSR, I literally spent a million, like almost a million dollars in litigation,” she stated. “I ended up giving this man $11 million just so he wouldn’t be part of my second, third, and fourth albums.”

Now, the rapper says the producer’s financial struggles are not her responsibility.

The rapper criticized the producer for seeking financial support years after they stopped working together, pointing out that his issues stem from his own contract with KSR.

“I don’t owe you [expletive],” she said emphatically. “You want me to use one of your beats? I don’t like them. Sorry.”

However, Swift took to his social media account to share a message he sent to Cardi B.

“When I see stuff like this …. All I can remember is you saying ‘swift don’t worry I got you,” the producer wrote. To the rapper in a DM.

He also posted on his social media:

“To all my youthful producers/songwriters out there, make sure your paperwork put together right before working with any artist because things like this can happen, and you’ll be the one f##### in th end. This industry is filled with fake, nobody got you but you in the end, my advice to you! thankfully I’m a smart young man who does my research and receive what I do, but I am OWED way more then what was GIVEN…”

However, that only drew more anger from Cardi B, who dismissed the claims outright.

“The only people that I help are my family and my friends—my day ones,” she said. “They don’t ask me for anything unless they really need it.”

As the video drew to a close, Cardi left no doubt about her stance, declaring that she’s done being nice.

“I’ve been trying to help this [expletive] for years. Get a lawyer. That’s not my issue,” she said. “Now you made an enemy out of me.”