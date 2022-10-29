EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Wants “Unhinged” And “Depraved” Tasha K. To Pay Up $3.8 Million Judgment NOW

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is asking a judge to throw out Tasha K.’s appeal of a multi-million dollar verdict in order to YouTuber to pay up.

Cardi B refuses to let her nemesis Tasha K. wiggle out of a $3.8 million verdict for defamation.

Earlier today (October 28th), the rap star’s legal team asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the massive verdict against the YouTuber.

In January, a jury awarded Cardi a massive judgment after finding Tasha K. liable for claiming Cardi was a former prostitute with HPV and herpes.

Jurors found that Tasha K. defamed the rapper, invaded her privacy, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on Cardi B with her lies. Tasha K. has been attempting to appeal the verdict to have the judgment reduced or overturned.

In the meantime, a judge ruled that Tasha K must put up $3.8 million in the form of what’s known as a Supersedeas bond to ensure Cardi would get the full judgment If Tasha K. loses the appeal – which seems likely.

According to Cardi’s latest legal filing, the “depraved” vlogger has no chance of winning the appeal, primarily based on Tasha’s assertion that crucial evidence was excluded.

“The totality of evidence was more than sufficient for the jury to find that [Tasha K.’s] conduct was not merely vulgar, tasteless, rude, or insulting. Rather, their unrelenting and self-described ‘campaign’ was motivated solely by greed and spite and was so abusive and obscene that any reasonable person would find that [Cardi B’s] intense feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, shame, and outrage were the natural result of [Tasha K.s] conduct,” Cardi B’s lawyer W. Andrew Pequignot explained.

In September 2020, Tasha admitted she knew the allegations that Cardi cheated on Offset while spreading HPV were fake, but she continued to publish blatant lies anyway.

“[Tasha K.] is in the business of spreading salacious rumors about celebrities for profit. In their words, they ‘sell drama,’ and they do not let the truth get in the way of putting out a story that will make money for them. Kebe admitted that she would not hesitate to publish a knowingly false story if it would attract viewers,” Pequignot said.

Tasha K.’s own statements present the biggest challenge to winning her appeal. For instance, she hopped on an IG live and admitted she was publishing bogus stories about Cardi B.

“I knew it was fake, and guess what, because I knew it was m############ fake, I still made that s### go viral, I still made it go viral, you dumb ho, and it does nothing to my credibility at all,” Tasha K. said in a video that was introduced as evidence against her.

Cardi and her lawyers said Tasha K.’s behavior grew more extreme after the lawsuit was filed, and she embarked on an ill-fated vendetta to take down the rap star by using hashtags like #herpesB in an attempt to go viral to cause maximum damage and embarrassment.

Cardi’s lawyer said Tasha K.’s conduct has been “patently outrageous and depraved” and that her behavior and statements were “repugnant.”

The rapper and her legal team want the Appeals Court to affirm the verdict.