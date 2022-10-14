Tasha K Ordered To Pay $3.8 Million Bond In Cardi B Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tasha K’s legal battle with Cardi B continued to play out in court with a judge ruling in the latter’s favor.

Vlogger Tasha K must pay a $3.8 million bond after losing a defamation lawsuit to Cardi B.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge William M. Ray II instructed Tasha K to post a $3,863,753.47 bond to satisfy the judgment in the case. Earlier this year, Cardi B was awarded over $4 million in a legal victory against the vlogger.

“[Cardi B’s] motion for a Supersedeas Bond pursuant to Rule 62 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is hereby GRANTED,” Judge Ray wrote. “When and if the Defendants post a bond in the amount of $3,863,753.47 which guarantees unconditionally to pay said amount in satisfaction of the Judgment awarded by the Court to the Plaintiff, then and in that event the Court also GRANTS the Defendants’ Motion to Stay. Otherwise, the Defendants’ Motion to Stay is DENIED.”

Judge Ray also shot down Tasha K’s initial arguments for a hearing regarding bond in the Cardi B defamation case. The judge would reconsider his ruling under the right circumstances.

“The Court notes that the Defendants have asked for a hearing on the issue as to whether there should be a bond at all, and if so, whether the amount of the bond should be less than the Judgment issued in this case,” Judge Ray wrote. “The Court is unaware of the rule upon which the Defendants rely in arguing that they are entitled to a hearing.”

He continued, “The Court grants the Defendants the right to supplement their pleadings with authority as to why they are entitled to a hearing, and in any event to provide through their pleadings evidence which would justify a bond in an amount less than the full amount of the Judgment. If such evidence is provided through supplementation of the pleadings, then the Court would re-examine whether the amount of the bond as set herein should be modified.”

Cardi B sued Tasha K (a.k.a. Latasha Kebe) in 2019. A Georgia jury found the vlogger liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in January 2022.