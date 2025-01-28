Cardi B Flaunts Butt-Crack Piercing After Fans Refuse To Believe Her 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B announced she had a new unconventional piercing, only to prove it’s real after skeptics questioned its authenticity.

Cardi B announced she has a brand-new piercing in a highly unconventional place, sparking accusations she was lying.

On Monday evening (January 27), the NYC rapper hopped on social media to share the news of her new adornment, much to fans’ amazement.

“Soooo …….,” she tweeted. “got my butt crack pierced.”

Incredulous fans flooded the comment section, many skeptical that such a piercing could even exist and if it would be safe.

“That’s possible?” one wrote, while another shocked fan asked, “How is it even physically possible?!”

A third shared a gif featuring a befuddled Murda Mook, writing, “you WHAAAAT.”

Keen to silence the doubters, Cardi B returned with an image of the piercing, confirming it was exactly where she had claimed.

“Do I lie ?” she wrote alongside the image which shows two diamond studs and her extensive back tattoo.

Fans were still shocked even after Cardi B shared the photo of the piercing.

“What happens if you forget it about it for months ???” one person asked. Another chimed in with “You can’t be lacking that much attention to do something like this and post it. Just trifling.”

Cardi B has multiple piercings, including lip, neck and tattoo. She had her tongue pierced on Instagram live in October 2023 but quickly regretted it, showing off a gnarly wound after biting the ring.

Meanwhile, in 2023 Cardi got three body piercings in one night. However, a month later she revealed that her body rejected the chest piece. She shared a video showing the stud being pushed from her body.

In other Cardi B news, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker responded to pregnancy rumors after a recent video sparked speculation her fourth child was on the way.

Cardi B outsideeeee!! pic.twitter.com/njLuIWyM7J — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 28, 2025