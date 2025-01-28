Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Following Recent Appearance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B swiftly shut down pregnancy rumors sparked by her recent outfit as eager fans speculated she might be expecting again.

Cardi B is setting the record straight after fans flooded social media with pregnancy rumors sparked by her latest outfit choice.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently stepped out in a cute pleated skirt that had many speculating whether she might be expecting her fourth child amid her acrimonious divorce from estranged husband Offset.

The buzz began after a video surfaced online showing Cardi B in a “school girl” style-outfit she admitted to wearing during her last pregnancy to hide her growing baby bump.

Cardi B outsideeeee!! pic.twitter.com/njLuIWyM7J — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 28, 2025

“I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant],” she tweeted last August. “Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo.”

Cardi B’s recent shopping trip to Benny The Jeweler ignited feverish speculation she was expecting.

“Here she go with these school girl skirts,” one fan noted. “You pregnant again.” Another added, “Not the pregnant skirt again.”

One fan even created a poll, asking followers to speculate on the rumors surrounding Cardi B’s potential pregnancy.

However, she wasted no time addressing the chatter and shut down the claims with a provocative response.

“Not yet,” she replied to a fan asking, “Is miss girl pregnant again.”

Cardi B welcomed her third child with Offset, a baby girl, last September. The former couple are also parents to six-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave. They have not disclosed their youngest child’s name.

Pregnancy does not appear to be on the agenda for Cardi B in 2025, who believes this year will be her best yet.

Last month, Cardi revealed she’s working on a billion-dollar deal and her “secret businessese.” She has also vowed to finally release her long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

“I got something very important to me that is coming out next year. I don’t want to say too much,” she teased. “This is something that I been wanting to do for a very long time. I just left a billion-dollar play.”