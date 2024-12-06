Cardi B Teases “Billion Dollar Play” & $150 Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B hinted at an album release date and told fans to save their income tax refunds to pay for her album amid her “billion-dollar play.”

Cardi B has caused a stir over her latest brand deals and long-awaited sophomore album, but it appears to be paying off, as she revealed she’s working on a billion-dollar deal.

Cardi at the REVOLVE pop-up today in Los Angeles. 😭🖤 pic.twitter.com/klJh4HuO4i — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 6, 2024

On Thursday evening (December 5), the Grammy Award-winning rapper hopped on X (Twitter) to tease her album and possible release date, urging fans to put aside $150 to buy it and elaborating on her astronomical ten-figure play.

“I got something very important to me that is coming out next year. I don’t want to say too much,” she began. “This is something that I been wanting to do for a very long time. I just left a billion-dollar play.”

She went on to question why haters are calling her bluff on dropping the album, insisting it’s only going to backfire on them.

“I don’t think you really want me to put my album out because I’m going crazy on this album,” Cardi B continued. “You guys are not even prepared, the way that I’m putting every play together around my album. This s### is going to be very greatly put together.”

She warned, “Be careful what you ask for,” and claimed the last three songs she recorded will have her haters reaching for a ventilator.

Cardi B also appeared to hint at a possible release in late January or early February. She told fans to save their income tax refunds because this is no ordinary album drop.

“Save at least $150,” she urged. “Put this to the side and be like, ‘This $150 is all for cardi album.’”

Whatever the billion-dollar play is, Cardi B says she’s now got “tunnel vision.” The “WAP” hitmaker joked she would be “camping in the studio until it’s complete.

