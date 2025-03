Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B set the record straight, proudly showing off her homemade mac and cheese while declaring, “I can cook; I just don’t want to!”

Cardi B has flipped from her famous “I don’t cook” lyric to proudly flaunting homemade mac and cheese.

During an Instagram Live cooking showcase on Thursday night (March 13), Cardi set the record straight about her skills in the kitchen.

Showing off a freshly made dish, she boasted, “My mac and cheese over here, good as a m###########. Let me tell you something. When I say I don’t cook, I don’t clean, it’s because I don’t want to. Because I feel like I got ADHD. I don’t give a f### what anybody say. I know I got ADHD.

“When I don’t cook and clean, it’s because I don’t want to, and, you know, I don’t really have the time for it. That’s why I hired a m############ chef, and I got a lot of kids, but I can cook.”

However, Cardi B says she expects certain favors if cooking for a partner.

“I have expectations,” she explained. “If a n#### want me to be cooking for him, I expect head every single time I cook for his m############ ass.”

On her hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” Cardi B famously declared: “I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

The Bronx superstar spoke about her culinary talents during a 2023 interview with PEOPLE.

“I usually am not a person that cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now. So it’s like you really just don’t have a choice,” Cardi revealed. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it, and you got to cook it now.'”