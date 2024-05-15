Cardi B Celebrates Landing 4 Songs In Spotify’s Billions-Stream Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I will never stop. I’m never gonna stop.”

Cardi B has risen from being an internet personality to a diamond-selling recording artist. The Bronx-bred rapper also reached the career milestone of having four songs amassing one billion streams on Spotify.

The latest episode of Spotify’s Billions Club: The Series features Cardi B. In the video, she reflects on her tracks that joined the Billions Club and thanks her supporters.

“I just want to say thank you to my fans because sometimes I can be a little bit hard on myself,” Cardi stated. She added, “I will never stop. I’m never gonna stop. The goal is never going to be reached because I’m always hungry for more.”

Cardi B’s “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny as well as “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion crossed the 1 billion stream mark. In addition, Cardi’s features on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” earned her two more Billions Club entries.

“I Like It,” “WAP” and “Girls Like You” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Plus, Cardi scored No. 1 singles with “Bodak Yellow” (889 million Spotify streams) and “Up” (640 million Spotify streams).

While Cardi B racks up plays on Spotify, many of her fans still want to hear her unreleased sophomore album. However, the Grammy Award winner recently tweeted that a full-length project will not drop in 2024.