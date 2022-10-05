Cardi B Gets Tasha K’s Bank Info And Wants To Seize The $1,083.02 In The Account

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is not stopping until she gets her millions from Tasha K. But does the vlogger even have the money to pay off the massive judgment?

Rapper Cardi B is dead set on making sure blogger Tasha K pays her every bit of the money she owes her after losing the multi-million-dollar defamation case.

While the popular YouTuber has gone on record saying she is not going to pay the Bronx Bomber her money, Cardi’s clear she is not letting anything slide.

According to Radar, JP Morgan Chase Bank contacted Cardi to tell her that Tasha and her company, Kebe Studios had a paltry $1,083.02 in their bank accounts.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Cardi B sued the vlogger after she made allegations on her podcast/ YouTube show that the “W.A.P.” singer had Herpes, used to be a prostitute or an escort, and did hard drugs.

The Grammy-winning artist said the allegations caused her emotional distress and even caused problems in her marriage to rapper Offset. As a result, Cardi says she had to go to a therapist.

Cardi B won the case. A jury awarded the Bronx rapper $1 million in general damages and $250k in medical expenses for a total of $1.25 million and $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Now, Cardi wants her cash and has asked JP Morgan Chase to fork over funds to pay her debt. Tasha K. is fighting the judgment, and the case is currently winding through a court of appeals.