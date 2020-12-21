Cardi B Giving Away Sex Toys For Full “WAP” Experience

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Cardi B continues to cash in on her hit single “WAP” with a “stimulating” new giveaway.
The 28-year-old rap star has teamed up with adult website Bellesa House to give away a bunch of sex toys.
Over the weekend, Cardi encouraged her fans to join her “naughty list” for a chance to win a pricey vibrator so her female fans can get the full “WAP” experience.
“Do you want to have a really spicy 2021? Not only a good one but a spicy one or a good New Year? This is a v##### and a c### stimulator,” Cardi B said holding up a sex toy that folded into the shape of a v#####. “Yes. Ladies and gentlemen, you got to stimulate that c### so you can have that WAP. This one is a very expensive stimulator/dido. I will be giving these away.”
The rapper gave up the tip as she clutched a huge red sex toy, which she deemed a must-have to keep the sexual vibes “flowing” in bed – or anywhere when the urge to get freaky arises.
“You can fit this in your purse in case you out and you gotta f### a b#### right quick,” Cardi said.
Cardi has taken full advantage of her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
In addition to the sex toy giveaway, Cardi B trademarked the phrase, to launch a brand that will include clothing, liquor, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and even mineral water.
Over the weekend, the Bronx rapper co-signed a parody of the hit song that was created by students at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The parody, titled “Wear a Mask Please,” flipped the hit single into a Public Service Announcement about the benefits of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.