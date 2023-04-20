EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Goes After Tasha K’s Property To Collect Money Won In Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was awarded more than $4 million after winning a defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K in 2022.

Cardi B moved one step closer to seizing the assets of vlogger Tasha K, who owes the rapper more than $4 million.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, a writ of execution was filed against Tasha K and Kebe Studios LLC in Georgia on Thursday (April 20). The court order cleared the way for Cardi B to collect the judgment awarded to her in a defamation lawsuit.

The Atlantic Records rapper sued Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in 2019. A jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2022.

Tasha K was ordered to pay roughly $4 million to Cardi B. The vlogger asked for a new trial, but an appeals court upheld the verdict in March.

“There are two issues here,” the appeals court explained. “One is whether the jury had sufficient evidence to hold appellants—Latasha Kebe and others—liable for defamation (and other privacy torts) against appellee Belcalis Almanzar (better known as ‘Cardi B’). The other is whether the district court erred by excluding evidence. We hold that Kebe hasn’t preserved either issue for appeal.”

Tasha K apologized to Cardi B via social media after the appeal failed.