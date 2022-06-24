Cardi B Goes Off On Troll, Says Mother Should Have Had An Abortion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B lashed out after social media trolls insulted her daughter Kulture on Twitter, warning others to not mention her kids.

Cardi B clashed with social media trolls in defense of her daughter Kulture on Friday (June 24).

The Atlantic Records artist put multiple Twitter users on blast, causing them to delete their posts. Cardi B didn’t hold back after several trolls mocked her daughter.

“My child is 3 years old,” Cardi B wrote. “You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first s### your mother should of done with your glitter bottom ass.”

She responded to another, “My daughter is not autistic. You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic b####.”

Cardi B shared a video of her daughter amid the Twitter attacks. She praised her child while taking another shot at the trolls.

“Beautiful and smart ….but you know the ones that get rejected by their parents always love to try my kids,” she wrote.

Cardi B also issued a warning about mentioning her children on social media.

“30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s###,” she declared. “This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

She concluded, “You won’t break my soul …THATS ON GANG!”

Beautiful and smart ….but you know the ones that get rejected by their parents always love to try my kids https://t.co/pSoddKWja7 pic.twitter.com/exqa7jIdCn — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022