Cardi B Has Baby Fever But Expanding Family Taking Backset To Her New Album

Cardi B is ready to expand her family with her hubby Offset and cannot wait to have baby #3! Read more!

Cardi B is ready for more kids with her husband, Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared a trio of snaps of her and Offset’s 13-month-old son Wave via Twitter on Sunday and revealed that she can’t wait to give him and their four-year-old daughter Kulture another sibling.

“My son so fire (fire and heart emojis)….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third (sic),” she wrote alongside photos of Wave wearing a jacket and jeans as he sits on bedding in a store.

The rapper has been working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy for more than a year but has yet to announce when it will be released.

And she clarified to a user that she won’t be thinking about expanding her brood until her sophomore album is out.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

“Let’s drop the album first and we can talk about a third,” one user wrote, to which Cardi replied, “Ummmm I literally said business finish first !!”

Cardi and the Migos star welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in July 2018 and their second, Wave, in September 2021. Offset also has three more children from previous relationships.

The rap stars got married in September 2017, and on their fifth anniversary, Cardi made clear that she wants a lavish wedding ceremony. She tweeted, “5 years married …… it’s time for my wedding.”