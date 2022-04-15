Cardi B & Offset Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name & Share “Blended Family” Photoshoot

Cardi B and Offset posed with all five of their children for a stunning photoshoot as they announced the name of their baby boy.

Cardi B and Offset have been fiercely protective when it comes to their baby boy, shielding him from public view since his birth in September last year.

Despite continued pleas from fans, the famous couple held back on sharing any photos of the latest addition to their family. Both Cardi and Offset kept the baby boy’s name a secret but have finally chosen to reveal it.

Cardi B & Offset Reveal Baby Wave

Offset took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of their little man, announcing his name in the caption. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” he wrote proudly.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared another image of Wave Set wearing a baby blue puffa jacket, a huge iced-out pendant, and several chains.

Cardi B revealed that it was Offset who came up with their bundle of joy’s name. She shared a closer look at baby Wave’s pendant in a video uploaded to Twitter. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold!,” she explained. “THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

The couple also shared some images of their stunning blended family photoshoot for Essence magazine.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family,” wrote Cardi B. “I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕.”

As Cardi credited the various stylists for the shoot, she also tagged Offset, noting that her “Cute Ass Kids” were provided by her husband.

The famous couple was joined by their newest edition to the family baby Wave, together with all of his siblings. Cardi B and Offset’s first child together, three-year-old Kulture, posed with Offset’s three children from previous relationships, 11-year-old son Jordan, 6-year-old son Kody, and 6-year-old daughter Kalea.

Cardi B has had issues over the years with internet trolls targeting her kids. Earlier this month the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker deactivated her social media accounts after clashing with fans who went after her kids. She also made her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account private due to the vile trolling in the comments.