Cardi B Blasts “Weirdos” Leaving Vile Comments On Daughter Kulture’s Instagram

Cardi B admitted she had not been keeping an eye on the comments section of Kulture’s Instagram account, which she has since made private.

Cardi B has made her daughter’s Instagram account private after becoming aware of the vile comments left under her posts.

The multi-talented businesswoman and entertainer discovered what was going on after being alerted by a concerned Twitter user. Someone had posted a series of screenshots featuring vile remarks about Cardi B and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Cardi B retweeted the post and had some things of her own to say about those who comment such hurtful things about a child. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” she wrote. “I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos.”

She then doubled down on those sentiments in response to someone who has since deleted their tweet. “SUCK MY DICK !! I said what I said,” wrote Cardi B defiantly.

Cardi B stood true to her word and Kulture’s Instagram account, which currently has 2.3 million followers, is now private. Belcalis is a fiercely defensive mother and just a day earlier, had expressed her thoughts about protecting her children.

I be thinking too much and too hard cause I don’t want my kids to ever get in situations that I got myself into. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 7, 2022

Cardi B Voices Concerns About Atlanta’s Water

Meanwhile, Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live recently and shared her concerns about the quality of Atlanta’s drinking water.

“Let me tell you something, and I’m gonna say I was afraid to say it,” Cardi B admitted. “But I believe that there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta. Because, while I was in Atlanta, my face just started getting so dry and irritated. I kept putting moisturizer to the point that it started getting so irritated that I started putting Vaseline on, the old school way.”

She then asked her followers for advice as her face was “still so f###### dry” a week after leaving Atlanta.

“Do any of y’all have suggestions of what type of moisturizer I should wear?” Cardi asked. “Because, bro, I feel like I’ve been trying everything. My face is so irritated, it just feels itchy and dry.”