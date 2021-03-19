Cardi B Claps Back At Gubernatorial Candidate Over Her Not Playing “WAP” For Her Daughter

(AllHipHop News)
“WAP” was released last August, and the song is still creating a buzz. Right-wing politicians and pundits continue to complain about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of the collaboration at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
Earlier this week, Fox News contributor Candace Owens had a back-and-forth with Cardi about “WAP” on social media. Other conservatives, like a Donald Trump supporter looking to raise his profile, are also clutching their pearls in order to get a little shine by interacting with the chart-topping rapper.
“Cardi B cuts off ‘WAP’ when her daughter, Kulture, walks into the room. She looks embarrassed.” tweeted Errol Webber, a candidate running to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This is how you know Cardi B knows right from wrong, yet STILL deliberately chooses to do wrong by [gyrating] and s######### her WAP on national TV… in view of other people’s kids.”
The Grammies are PG .That means parental guidance.Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they https://t.co/gdNa1o7G3y performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap? https://t.co/iJAIpCxcyZ
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 19, 2021
His tweet included a clip of Cardi playing “WAP” on Instagram Live and cutting the song off when her 2-year-old daughter entered the room. Webber’s tweet eventually reached Cardi, and she clapped back at the filmmaker-turned-politician.
“The Grammies are PG. That means parental guidance. Meaning [it] is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch. My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday. Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching ‘WAP’?” asked Cardi.
That message got a lot of backing from other Twitter users. Cardi’s response garnered more than 15,000 retweets and 86,000 likes. Meanwhile, all of the press about her controversial Grammy set actually sent more eyes towards the YouTube video of the performance and has helped her other single “Up” see a bump in sales and streams.