Cardi B’s “Up” Sells 1 Million Units, Enters Tight Race For No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart

“I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales,” tweeted Cardi B during her Twitter quarrel with right-wing firebrand Candace Owens.
It appears Cardi’s controversial “Up/WAP” set at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony and the backlash directed at the 28-year-old celebrity is actually benefitting the Bronx-born rapper. The YouTube version of her Grammy performance has been trending at #1 on the platform since it was published on Monday.
According to the reliable Chart Data account on Twitter, “Up” recently crossed the 1 million units sold mark after only being released six weeks ago. However, the RIAA has not officially certified the single as Platinum. RIAA award certifications are not always presented to the artist when the track first becomes eligible.
Not only has “Up” continued to pull in millions of plays across multiple streaming services, but the Top 5 hit is also well positioned to climb to the #1 on the Hot 100. “Up” previously debuted and peaked at #2 before slipping to #6 on the latest chart.
If Cardi B is able to rise to the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings once again, she would extend her record of most Number Ones by a female rapper to 5. No other woman in the history of the genre has more than two #1 records in their career. Cardi would also become the first female rapper to have two solo singles arrive at the apex of the Hot 100.
Previously, the entertainment superstar born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar topped the Hot 100 chart with “Bodak Yellow” (2017), “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (2018), “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 (2018), and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion (2020).
Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” became the first song by a female rapper to earn Diamond (10 million units) certification. “I Like It” is certified 9x-Platinum. “Girls Like You” is certified 8x-Platinum. “WAP” just earned a 5x-Platinum plaque. Cardi leads the list of most certified digital single units by a female rapper with 44 million total units.
Industry forecasters are projecting a very tight race for No. 1 on the next Hot 100 chart. Cardi B’s “Up” and former leader “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo are competing for the title. “Drivers License” ruled the rankings for eight consecutive weeks in 2021 before being dethroned by Drake’s “What’s Next” in the most recent tally.
