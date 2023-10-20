Cardi B Has No Regrets After Wishing Death On Fan Who Questioned Her Work Ethic  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she was “very overwhelmed” when she told a troll “Hope you and ur mom die,” after they said she doesn’t work hard.

Cardi B says she doesn’t regret cursing out a Twitter user who said the “Bongos” rapper doesn’t work hard, explaining she clapped back after feeling overwhelmed.

Earlier this week, Cardi B responded to a troll who branded her “the only Mexican I know that don’t work hard.” She fired back with “Hope you and ur mom die.”

When another user warned karma would “come back on you,” Cardi B replied, “IDGAF F### y’all … y’all can call me Mexican, bring me down and hurt my feelings talk s### about everything that’s why I don’t release music.”

Cardi then added a concerning follow-up tweet, writing, “I just want to put a bullet in my head.”

It’s time y’all stop bully cardi b cause 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yib23x5TfI — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) October 18, 2023

Cardi B Denies Being Suicidal

However, in an Instagram Live Thursday (October 19), Cardi B denied feeling suicidal, claiming she snapped after becoming overwhelmed by online hate.

“When I burst, I’m very outspoken,” she explained. “When have one of my bad moments, I will literally get her and curse out everybody, and f###### be like, ‘I want you to die. B####, I wanna die. I don’t give a f###!’ Because that’s just how I’ll be feeling in the moment.”

She continued: “I was just very overwhelmed yesterday. I was very sad. And, I don’t know — I feel like I was just having such a good week, and then, when I got home, and I started paying attention to so much s### that people were saying about me, and all the funny s### about me … I just started getting upset about it.”

Check out the clip below and watch the full live at the end of the page.

Cardi B addresses her previous tweets from the other day. She was very overwhelmed and very sad about the things she was seeing about her on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/O83Eae1yEA — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) October 19, 2023

Elsewhere during the livestream, Cardi B said she has no qualms about cursing out internet trolls.

“I don’t regret it,” she added. “Yeah I have bad days. All bad b###### have bad days, b####. Don’t take my vulnerable moments to make it a he-he moment.”