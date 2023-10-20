Cardi B Has No Regrets After Wishing Death On Fan Who Questioned Her Work Ethic  

Cardi B says she doesn’t regret cursing out a Twitter user who said the “Bongos” rapper doesn’t work hard, explaining she clapped back after feeling overwhelmed.
Earlier this week, Cardi B responded to a troll who branded her “the only Mexican I know that don’t work hard.” She fired back with “Hope you and ur mom die.”
When another user warned karma would “come back on you,” Cardi B replied, “IDGAF F### y’all … y’all can call me Mexican, bring me down and hurt my feelings talk s### about everything that’s why I don’t release music.”
Cardi then added a concerning follow-up tweet, writing, “I just want to put a bullet in my head.”
Cardi B Denies Being Suicidal
However, in an Instagram Live Thursday (October 19), Cardi B denied feeling suicidal, claiming she snapped after becoming overwhelmed by online hate.
“When I burst, I’m very outspoken,” she explained. “When have one of my bad moments, I will literally get her and curse out everybody, and f###### be like, ‘I want you to die. B####, I wanna die. I don’t give a f###!’ Because that’s just how I’ll be feeling in the moment.”
She continued: “I was just very overwhelmed yesterday. I was very sad. And, I don’t know — I feel like I was just having such a good week, and then, when I got home, and I started paying attention to so much s### that people were saying about me, and all the funny s### about me … I just started getting upset about it.”
Check out the clip below and watch the full live at the end of the page.
Elsewhere during the livestream, Cardi B said she has no qualms about cursing out internet trolls.
“I don’t regret it,” she added. “Yeah I have bad days. All bad b###### have bad days, b####. Don’t take my vulnerable moments to make it a he-he moment.”