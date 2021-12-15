Cardi B Honors Offset On His 30th Birthday: “We Have Overcome So Much Together”

Cardi B shared an emotional tribute to husband her Offset to mark his 30th year, telling the world, “I love the man that you’re becoming.”

Cardi B celebrated her husband Offset on his 30th birthday with a touching tribute thanking him for being there for her.

Offset reached the milestone birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and Cardi B wanted to honor her man. The “WAP” hitmaker shared a series of memories from her relationship with Offset and captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy,” Cardi wrote. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

Offset The Family Man

In addition to the racy cover photo picturing Cardi B intimately wrapped around her husband, she also shared footage of Offset with their children.

“I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids,” Cardi B continued. “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

Cardi B Says Their Marriage Has “Never Been Stronger.”

Cardi B and Offset began their relationship in 2017 before getting married in secret that same year. The pair share two children and despite Cardi B filing for divorce in 2020, they rekindled their marriage and remain together.

During a recent interview, Cardi B revealed, “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” she told the hosts of E!’s Daily Pop. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

She added, “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”