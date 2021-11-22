Cardi B Hosts AMA Awards & Wins Favorite Hip-Hop Song With “Up”

Cardi B wowed audiences worldwide as she presented the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last night (Nov 21.)
The “WOP” hitmaker wore an array of stunning outfits throughout the night but kicked off the proceedings in an elegant black floor-length gown. She accessorized the look in dramatic Cardi B fashion with a striking gold Schiaparelli mask and fingerless black gloves.
Meanwhile, other Cardi B looks included a Vegas showgirl style dramatic black headdress, a vibrant yellow number, and a Denim jacket heavily embellished with ornate gold swirls. The fashion icon also wore an array of interesting headpieces throughout the night, where she donned at least eight different outfits.
However, Cardi B was on hand for more than just hosting duties. The New York native was nominated for three awards, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Music Video. Her hit song “Up” nabbed her the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song. This latest trophy takes her total AMA wins total to six.
Finally, after entertaining all night long, the busy momma ended the show saying she had to get home to her babies and her hubby-hub.
Elsewhere, Cardi B features on the all-woman soundtrack to Halle Berry flick “Bruised” released last week. Listen to “Bet It” Below.