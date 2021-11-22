Cardi B Hosts AMA Awards & Wins Favorite Hip-Hop Song With “Up”

Cardi B hosted the AMAs and graced the stage in a series of striking outfits, including one featuring a gold full face mask.

Cardi B wowed audiences worldwide as she presented the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last night (Nov 21.)

The “WOP” hitmaker wore an array of stunning outfits throughout the night but kicked off the proceedings in an elegant black floor-length gown. She accessorized the look in dramatic Cardi B fashion with a striking gold Schiaparelli mask and fingerless black gloves.

Cardi B in custom Schiaparelli at the AMA’s… pic.twitter.com/XubRxPgUCB — Muzy (@Muzy100) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, other Cardi B looks included a Vegas showgirl style dramatic black headdress, a vibrant yellow number, and a Denim jacket heavily embellished with ornate gold swirls. The fashion icon also wore an array of interesting headpieces throughout the night, where she donned at least eight different outfits.

cardi b's looks for the 2021 american music awards were all immaculate pic.twitter.com/WspoaFuBZr — ➹ (@CARDIXTOWN) November 22, 2021

However, Cardi B was on hand for more than just hosting duties. The New York native was nominated for three awards, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Music Video. Her hit song “Up” nabbed her the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song. This latest trophy takes her total AMA wins total to six.

Finally, after entertaining all night long, the busy momma ended the show saying she had to get home to her babies and her hubby-hub.

WHAT A NIGHT! Thanks to the amazing @iamcardib for giving us an incredible night of music 💜👏🎶 #AMAs #CardiAMAs pic.twitter.com/VKtKX0gESy — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Elsewhere, Cardi B features on the all-woman soundtrack to Halle Berry flick “Bruised” released last week. Listen to “Bet It” Below.