Cardi B Joins GloRilla Onstage For Surprise AMA Performance 

Cardi B and GloRilla performed an electrifying rendition of their hit song “Tomorrow 2” at the American Music Awards.

GloRilla shocked the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20) when her “Tomorrow 2” collaborator Cardi B joined the Memphis rapper for their first televised performance of the hit song.

The CMG artist wowed the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with her fiery set. While GloRilla revved her motorcycle to begin her performance, Cardi B emerged atop a screeching purple convertible. The pair donned matching outfits with GloRilla in a yellow fit and sneakers with Cardi decked out in a complimentary blue ensemble. Check out their performance below.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: GloRilla and Cardi B just KILLED IT at the 2022 #AmericanMusicAwards with ‘Tomorrow 2’ 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/wOofoKEKj8 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 21, 2022

Cardi B and Glorilla perform “Tomorrow 2” pic.twitter.com/Y06vxIBTNt — wham ✯ 🦃 (@bartierbae) November 21, 2022

Cardi B & GloRilla Rehearse Their Tik-Tok Moves

The energetic performance was topped off with a section of their coordinated Tik-Tok choreography as Glo, Cardi, and their backing dancers stepped in unison. While they made it look seamless, Cardi B practiced her moves right up until the last minute.

“PRACTICING,” Cardi wrote alongside a video of her rehearsing her steps ahead of the show.

However, the caption of another practice session clip seemingly had a sub aimed at her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj.

While Cardi B and GloRilla were both nominated in the AMA category for favorite female Hip-Hop artist, alongside Latto and Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki scored the win.

“THEY DONT WANNA SEE NO GANGSTA B###### WIN 🏅” the NYC rapper tweeted.

THEY DONT WANNA SEE NO GANGSTA B###### WIN 🏅 pic.twitter.com/6lm28Lmdi0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, before rocking the stage with GloRilla, Cardi B pulled up at Lizzo’s Inglewood, California concert on Friday to perform their hit song, “Rumors.”

“I am a Fan of Cardi B!” Lizzo tweeted after the show. “I been following her since before love&hiphop… But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED.” She then tagged Cardi before adding,”Thank U for always coming thru for me, for standing up for us when you don’t have to. U the peoples champ! I LOVE U.”