Cardi B Links With GloRilla On New Single ‘Tomorrow 2’ 

Cardi B has joined forces with rising artist GloRilla on the brand-new remix of the Memphis rapper’s single “Tomorrow.”

The collab arrived at midnight (Sept. 23) accompanied by a video featuring Cardi B and GloRilla turning up in NYC in various locations. Check out the visuals, which open with a nod to the 1979 film The Warriors, below.

GloRilla, Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Cardi B showed loved to the rising star and her viral single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” earlier this year. She called the track song of the summer during an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show.

Glo shared her appreciation for the co-sign while appearing on On The Radar Radio in July. She also detailed a “crazy” DM conversation she had with Cardi B.

“I had just got off the plane, my first time coming out here,” she began. “As soon I get off the plane, she hearted something because I used to always DM her all the time, I would blow her up. I don’t know what it was I sent her, but I know she hearted it, and I text her after she hearted it. She text me back, then she sent me the little voice message. I was like, ‘Ahhh Cardi!’”

Meanwhile, GloRilla followed in Cardi B’s footsteps on Thursday, giving back to her school in a big way. Last week the Bronx superstar donated $100,000 to her former Bronx middle school. The CMG artist followed suit, surprising her old Memphis high school during an assembly with a $25,000 check.

The money will reportedly go towards Martin Luther King Prep High School’s fine arts program. She also blessed the students with a special performance of her hit song “F.N.F.”

“I’m blessed to be in position to give back to my school and my community,” GloRilla said in a speech. “Memphis raised me and that’s why it’s important that I use my resources to help put the next generation of students and leaders from my city in the best positions to succeed.”

Before her Cardi B collab, GloRilla made waves as the first female rapper signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She received her $500,000 cash signing bonus on board a private jet with her new boss during a champagne celebration.