LAPD Claims No Record Of Cardi B’s Strip Search Story

Was the Hip-Hop star just joking about the potentially serious matter?

Cardi B recently recalled an alleged intense encounter with Los Angeles police officers. However, the Los Angeles Police Department has pushed back on that narrative by the “Enough (Miami)” rapper.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (March 25), Cardi B told her followers she would be suing the LAPD. According to the New York City native, officers wrongfully detained her on a Los Angeles street.

“They thought I was trafficking fentanyl and they thought I had a gun in my car, so they stopped me,” Cardi stated. She also added, “They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S### was crazy.”

Cardi B ended her story by laughing and then saying, “Alright, no, seriously.” A follow-up to the Invasion of Privacy album creator’s allegations against the LAPD has been provided.

TMZ reports Los Angeles police officials claimed to have no record of the incident described by Cardi. Sources informed the outlet there would be documentation of the supposed traffic stop.

Cardi B has had actual run-ins with the law. In September 2022, she pled guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment in New York. A judge sentenced her to 15 days of community service.