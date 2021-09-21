Cardi B. In A Can: Rapper Launches Vodka Infused Whipped Cream

Rapper Cardi B continues to expand her empire, by launching a brand new alcohol infused whipped cream brand!

Bronx beauty and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Cardi B has partnered with Starco Brands to launch a vodka infused whipped cream called Whipshots.

The whipped cream will be a non-dairy product that will not require refrigeration.

Cardi B is hyped too.

It seems the vodka-infused whipped cream is just the product to encapsulate the woman behind hit songs like “WAP” and “Press.”

She said, “I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity. Whipshots matches my style—over the top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop.”

The wife and mother of two exclaimed that “Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”

Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, said, “Whipshots is poised to change the market and give consumers something new, exciting, and delicious in the alcohol sector.”

“By partnering with Cardi, we are creating a party in a can – bringing to life a juxtaposition of luxury and fun in a groundbreaking product with unmatched taste. This is a huge moment for Starco Brands, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience Whipshots.”

Whipshots will be available in stores and online later this year.

Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.