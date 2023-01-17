Cardi B Lucks Out With Lenient Judge After Failing To Do Community Service

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was sentenced to 15 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assault and reckless endangerment in 2022.

A New York judge gave Cardi B more time to complete court-mandated community service stemming from an assault case.

According to TMZ, Cardi B received an extension to perform 15 hours of community service on Tuesday (January 17). The judge set a new deadline for March 1.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” her lawyer Drew Findling told TMZ. “She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Last year, Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment for her role in a 2018 strip club brawl. She was sentenced to 15 hours of community service in September 2022.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

Cardi B reportedly didn’t complete a single hour of community service before the judge extended the deadline. The Atlantic Records rapper was originally supposed to finish all 15 hours by January 17.