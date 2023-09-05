Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Announce “Bongos” Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Two of the most successful rappers of the 2020s will reunite for another collaboration. New York City’s Cardi B and Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion plan to release “Bongos” on Friday (September 8).

Cardi B teased the big announcement over the weekend. She returned to social media overnight to reveal the cover art and release date for the track. Megan Thee Stallion also shared the news with her own social media followers. They included the cover art on their respective Instagram pages.

Cardi and Megan previously teamed up for “WAP” in August 2020. That song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after debuting in the top spot.

“WAP” was the first female rap collaboration to open at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s classic collab also became the first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified “WAP” as 7x-Platinum. The Colin Tilley-directed music video for “WAP” included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Latto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

“Bongos” follows Cardi B’s run of guest features over the last year. She provided standout verses for GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”), FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2) and Offset (“Jealousy”).

Megan Thee Stallion has been relatively quiet on the music scene since dropping her Traumazine album in August 2022. The self-described Hot Girl Coach has not released a track since a California jury convicted rapper Tory Lanez for assaulting her with a weapon.