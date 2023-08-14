Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters: None Of That Sh*t Broke Me

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hot Girl Coach has a few words for the people who doubted her.

After three years of rampant speculation and gossip, Megan Thee Stallion finally got some legal closure for a 2020 shooting that left her injured. A California jury convicted rapper/singer Tory Lanez of assault and a judge recently sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) as the shooter. Lanez was later found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

While Tory Lanez continued to maintain his innocence, other prominent Hip Hop figures seemingly sided with the Canadian. Podcasters such as DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden expressed doubt that Megan told the truth about the situation.

Even Drake had some bars on the Her Loss album that seemed to question Megan Thee Stallion’s truthfulness. On “Circo Loco,” the Hip Hop superstar rapped, “This b#### lied about getting shots, but she still a stallion.”

Now that Lanez’s criminal trial has ended with a conviction, Megan addressed her doubters at Sunday’s Outside Lands Festival. She told that San Francisco crowd, “I just wanna say… F### all my haters! None of that s### you was doing or saying broke me.”

Megan also thanked her Hotties fanbase for their support. Even though some male rappers/commentators attempted to discredit Meg at certain points, individuals like Bun B, 21 Savage, and Noah “40” Shebib publicly backed the Houston native.

The Traumazine album by Megan Thee Stallion came out in August 2022. That project did include the Roc Nation-endorsed recording artist’s thoughts on dealing with the various trauma in her life. Traumazine featured Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, Dua Lipa, and more.