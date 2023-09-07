Cardi B Says She And Megan Thee Stallion Tricked Fans With Raunchy “Bongos” Cover Art 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are reuniting on the upcoming collab single “Bongo,” but it won’t be another “WAP,” says Cardi.

Although Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teased their upcoming collab single “Bongos,” with a pair of racy album covers, fans can expect something totally different from the new joint offering.

The rap stars first unveiled the sizzling images on social media over the weekend. Both Cardi and Megan wear brightly colored, barely-there bodysuits on the covers. The photos hint at another raunchy collab, like their classic 2020 offering “WAP.”

However, Cardi B says she and Megan the Stallion “tricked” fans with the images, which don’t actually correlate to the song’s content. The NYC icon let slip a few details during an Instagram Live session Wednesday night (September 6).

“Let me tell you something. Me and [Megan Thee Stallion], we tricked y’all,” Cardi B began. “We tricked you muthafuckas. These covers we tricked you b######.”

Cardi continued, explaining that they wanted to deceive fans into thinking another “WAP”-like single was coming with the steamy photos, but she and Megan will actually deliver something drastically different in content.

“You wanna know how we tricked ya?” she continued. “Because this is not the theme of the song or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s giving something that it’s not,” Cardi concluded before erupting into laughter.

Check out the video below.

Back in August 2020, the duo debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the first female rap collaboration to do so. WAP also quickly became the most popular song on Earth, becoming the first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Watch the video below.

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion – WAP