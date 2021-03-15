Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform “WAP” For The First Time At The 2021 Grammys

(AllHipHop News)
Several artists took the stage at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Hip Hop stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were among the performers for the ceremony.
Megan ran through her hits “Body” and “Savage Remix.” Cardi then presented a live rendition of “Up” before both women joined forces for their #1 collaboration “WAP.”
This was the first time Cardi and Meg performed “WAP” together live. The single shattered records when it was released in 2020 and went on to be certified 5x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Besides showing off her performance skills, Megan also won three Grammys. The self-described Houston Hottie received the coveted Best New Artist award. She was also honored with Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé.
Congrats Best New Artist winner – Megan @theestallion: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hpf5FUNFRn
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021