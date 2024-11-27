Cardi B Reveals $2M Post-Divorce Shopping Spree & Huge Daily Expenses 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B gave fans a look into her finances, breaking down how much she earns per show and the millions she spent following her divorce.

Cardi B revealed she took herself on a mega million shopping spree following her divorce from Offset, splurging over $2 million on designer jewelry, bags and other treats for herself. However, Cardi also said she makes up to $2.5 million for a show, so she isn’t short of cash.

The “WAP” hitmaker opened up about her finances during a late-night Twitter Spaces chat in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 27).

During the conversation, she fired back at fans calling her out for making promotional videos for her other ventures instead of focusing on her long-awaited sophomore album.

She said that while she makes good money from other sources, music remains her biggest revenue stream.

“I get paid $1.5 million to do shows in America, depending on the venue,” Cardi revealed. “Because If the venue is big, I gotta get $2 million. If I’m going out of the state, I’m getting [$2.5 million.]”

Cardi B goes off on X space, reveals why she doesn't depend on her music to make money



"I'm an expensive b*tch, I love money, I breathe money, I smell money, I need money because I got a lot of bills to pay, y'all not gonna to tell me what to do. Are you f**king dvmb? pic.twitter.com/6n43rHLFnY — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 27, 2024

She continued, explaining that although she needs to work on her album, paid endorsements cover her huge expenses. Cardi B then detailed some of her regular outgoings, including paying a house manager, cleaning services, 24-hour car service, round-the-clock security and tens of thousands in friends’’ legal fees.

“I pay my nanny for my baby $700 a day,” she continued. “Every single time I step out just hair and makeup is about $4,000, $5,000, depending on the length of the f###### hair. My outfits don’t even be less than f###### $8,000. Just so I can step out of the house, let’s make that clear.”

As for her additional outgoings, Cardi B revealed she pushed the boat out with a lavish shopping spree after her divorce.

“In October alone, I spent about $2 million just on my gifts I bought for myself,” she stated. “Because you know what? I’m divorced, I’m single and shopping makes me feel good.”

She went on to reel off around $700,000 worth of purchases, including $295,000 on jewelry from designer Elliot Eliantte.

Later on, Cardi repeated her promise to drop a project in 2025.

“It’s gonna come and everything is gonna make sense,” she added. “I know I say that all the time, but I swear that on everything. I have no choice but to put it the f### out.”