Cardi B is showing off her natural hair again, although this time she’s opted for a fresh new color and fans are begging for the rapper to launch a haircare line.

The NYC rapper has been open about her hair growth journey, frequently sharing her struggles, home remedies, and tips with her followers.

On Sunday night (February 23), Cardi B shared a video of her new style after visiting her stylist in “the hoods of Brooklyn,” for a transformation.

She gushed over the vibrant red and copper tones before detailing her process. “My hair has been so f###### healthy,” Cardi B stated before admitting she hadn’t washed her hair in three months.

Nonetheless, she credited her homemade oils for keeping her tresses in top shape. “But look at the end result,” she added, flaunting her waist-length, luscious mane.

Cardi captioned the post, “Let me give her a new style, a new hair do, a new cut, a new COLOR!!”

However, fans in the comment section wanted the Cardi B treatment for their own hair.

“Bardi ik you’re listening!!! We want the hair care line sista,” one fan shared, while another added, “I need Cardi to release a hair care line because she has some beautiful hair.”

A third stated Cardi’s locks, “Came out so good and healthy I need the products u use on that hair.”

Cardi B teased a haircare line based on her own DIY treatments and even filed to trademark "Bardi Beauty" back in 2021. The filing notes the company could encompass makeup, fragrance, skincare and hair and nail products.

The Grammy Award winning rapper has documented her hair care routine for the past few years on her pinned Instagram highlights, “HAIR DAY.”

As the daughter of a Dominican father and an Afro-Trinidadian mother, she has also used her platform to challenge misconceptions about Black women’s hair textures.

“There’s no such thing as bad hair,” Cardi B declared in 2021.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” she added. “Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now.”