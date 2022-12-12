Cardi B Battling “New Flu Virus”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Cardi B revealed she is battling the flu, just a few days after informed everyone she had her butt implants removed!

Cardi B is recovering from the flu.

The “I Like It” rapper revealed on Twitter that she recently caught the contagious infection and is still experiencing lingering symptoms.

“I don’t like this new flu virus that’s going around,” she wrote with a pathogen emoji.

One user replied, “It almost took me tf (the f**k) out,” and Cardi responded by sharing her recent experience with influenza.

I don’t like this new flu virus that’s going around🦠 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 11, 2022

“It gave me the chills, sore throat and now I have a cough and my chest feels tight,” she shared.

The 30-year-old’s health news comes days after she revealed on Instagram Live that she had surgery in August to remove her butt implants.

“After I gave birth to my son, my a*s was f**king huge,” she explained. “In August, I did surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a*s shots. It was a really crazy process.”

Giving her advice to younger people considering surgery, Cardi insisted, “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a*s’ so you result to a*s shots, don’t f**king do it.”

Cardi and her husband, Offset, welcomed their second child together, a son named Wave, in September 2021.