Kulture Has Epic 3rd Birthday Party Thanks To Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset spared no expense for the birthday celebration of their daughter Kulture.
Kulture turned three yesterday (July 10).
The husband and wife rap duo marked the milestone with a lavish princess-themed birthday party in a makeshift castle completed with troubadours, human dolls, and even a unicorn.
The toddler looked adorable in her pink princess outfit, as she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.
Cardi B admitted she gets frantic when it comes to her daughter’s birthday.
“I’m just a emotional mess today .I gotta do sooo much s### but I just want to be in bed hugging on my baby girl.I hate when I get like this around her birthday,” Cardi B tweeted the day before the birthday party.
Thankfully, Cardi put her nerves to rest as she celebrated with Offset.
Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids 🤣😩😩🤣🤣
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 11, 2021
The couple appeared to be the picture-perfect image of marital bliss, as Offset clutched Cardi’s pregnant belly as they danced, and celebrated Kulture’s birthday.
Kulture appeared to be in great spirits after a health scare earlier this week.
Cardi B revealed Kulture had been bitten by a mosquito and had a severe allergic reaction in the days before her birthday celebration.
Cardi B and Offset are growing their family as well. She is currently pregnant with their second child. Cardi made the big reveal during the 2021 BET Awards.
Take a look at some more clips of Kulture’s third birthday party below.