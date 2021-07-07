Cardi B Prays For Kulture After Serious Mosquito Bite

Cardi B is extremely upset because her daughter Kulture is going through a pretty serious medical crisis after being bit by a mosquito!

Cardi B is “praying” her daughter makes a swift recovery after suffering an allergic reaction from a mosquito bite.

The “WAP” star’s toddler, Kulture, is struggling with her vision due to her swollen eyes as a result of the bad reaction.

Her condition has left her famous mother Cardi B heartbroken for her little girl.

In a voice message posted on her Twitter account, the rapper explained: “Guys, I’m so sad… I’m just gonna tell you a little bit about my day. I am so sad because my daughter got bit by a mosquito again.

“I don’t know if y’all remember last year, I think I showed you a bit how my daughter’s eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes – she could barely open one of them.

Alil bit bout my day pic.twitter.com/SbhLhIDET7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2021

“I’m just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy almost cry as well.”

Cardi, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, hopes the worst of Kulture’s allergic reaction will be over by the weekend, as she turns three.

“Gosh, her birthday is on Saturday and I’m just praying…, praying that her swellness goes down. Like, just praying,” she continued.

“I feel like the last time, she had her eyes swollen for like, a week. But I think it was because the mosquitoes kept biting her, so (she) just keep reacting.

“I hope that her s### goes down before her f###### birthday. But it just looks swollen, like… I can’t wait to take her to the (doctor)… well, I can’t take her because I’m in L.A. working my ass off, but my sister is going to take her to see the doctor…”