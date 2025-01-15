Cardi B Alleges Offset And His Mother Robbed Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B alleges Offset neglected their children during Christmas and stalled their divorce, escalating tensions between the estranged pair.

Cardi B leveled sharp allegations against her estranged husband Offset, claiming he neglected their children during the holiday season by failing to provide Christmas gifts.

Speaking during an X Spaces broadcast, the Grammy-winning rapper stated that Offset intentionally skipped gifting their three children to spite her.

“By the way, do you guys know that my kids didn’t receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?” Cardi, 32, began, launching into an emotional monologue.

“Motherf**kers want to make a scene on social media, like I was keeping my kids away from them… but guess how many gifts that they bought my kids? Zero!”

The revelation adds tension to what’s already a highly publicized split between the Hip-Hop stars.

Cardi filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, though the pair have been known for their on-again, off-again dynamics in the past.

Cardi and Offset share three children together—daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby daughter born just this September.

Cardi spoke candidly about her frustrations, alleging Offset’s lack of involvement in their kids’ lives.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them st for Christmas,” she alleged, expressing disbelief. “But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids st on purpose to spite me (sic).”

Beyond the claims regarding Christmas gifts, the “Bodak Yellow” artist also accused Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of financially wronging her.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f**king playing with me,” she said.

Cardi B declined to elaborate further on the alleged “robbery.”

Offset has not publicly responded to any of these claims.

His representatives also remain silent on the accusations.

The allegations add to what has become a messier-than-anticipated divorce, with Cardi suggesting Offset may be stalling legal proceedings for unclear reasons.

The couple’s once high-profile relationship often made headlines for its tumultuous moments, including reports of infidelity.

Since their split, Cardi B has remained vocal about their dynamic, with Tuesday’s fiery accusations reigniting public interest in their ongoing saga.