Cardi B & Offset Talk Creating A Blended Family

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar Cephus and Kiari “Offset” Cephus secretly wed in September 2017. The celebrity couple now has two children together, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and 7-month-old Wave Set Cephus.

Offset also has three other kids from previous relationships. 12-year-old Jordan Cephus, 7-year-old Kody Cephus, and 7-year-old Kalea Marie Cephus joined their father, step-mother, Kulture, and Wave for a recently unveiled Essence cover.

Inside the magazine, Cardi B talked about being the matriarch of a blended family with her husband. Offset also discussed being a father of five and how his wife accepts all of his children.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” stated Offset. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Offset & Cardi B Have Been Together For Five Years

The Migos member from Atlanta and the Bronx-bred rapstress began dating in 2017. Offset and Cardi B famously attended Super Bowl LI in Houston’s NRG Stadium as a first date.

According to Essence Senior Editor Brande Victorian, Cardi B suggested Jordan, Kody, and Kalea also be part of the family photoshoot. The “Up” hitmaker apparently did not want her stepchildren to feel left out of the experience.

“I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity – and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Cardi B.

The Famous Couple Is Known To Record Music Together

Offset released his debut solo album, Father of 4, in 2019. The project’s cover art featured the Quality Control Music recording artist as well as Jordan, Kody, Kalea, and Kulture. Father of 4 peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cardi B released her debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. IOP opened at #1 and went on to become the longest-charting album by a female rapper in history. The project also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Throughout their careers, Cardi B and Offset collaborated on songs such as “Lick,” “MotorSport,” “Drip,” “Who Want the Smoke?” and “Clout.” Last year, Cardi showed up on Migos’ “Type S###” off the Culture III album.