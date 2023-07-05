Cardi B & Offset Together In Paris After Infidelity Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The couple takes on Paris Fashion Week as if nothing ever happened.

One of rap’s most beloved couples seems to be back on track following a public spat. Paparazzi snapped Cardi B and Offset hand-in-hand in Paris on Tuesday (July 4). According to the Daily Mail, the two were spotted heading to their car after shopping at Balenciaga.

The two were previously fighting on social media, tossing out allegations of infidelity. On June 26, Offset tweeted, “My wife f##### a n#### on me gang yall n####s know how I come.” The post was quickly deleted but not before the Bronx-bred rapper saw it.

Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to address the rumors head-on, singing Keyshia Cole’s opening lines of “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all let me say/You can’t accuse me of all the things/You know that you are guilty of

And I see/That it is easy for you to blame everything on me,” she warbled, missing multiple keys and notes.

She then told her fans not to “pay attention to the country man” and reminded everyone that if she stepped out on her man, everyone would know because of her celebrity status.

Cardi B directed her attention to Offset, saying “Please boy, stop acting stupid.” The two seem to have patched things up and are making a public show in La Ville Lumière for Paris Fashion Week.