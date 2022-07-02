Cardi B On Kanye West: He’s Such An Amazing, Sweet Person

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye “Ye” West has garnered a fair share of criticism in recent years. However, fellow music star Cardi B seemingly appreciates her personal discussions with the rapper/producer/designer.

Cardi B appeared on New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. Lowe interviewed The Invasion of Privacy album creator to promote her new single “Hot S###” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West.

The video chat included Cardi B talking about working with Ye on the new song. She also showed love to the G.O.O.D. Music founder by suggesting people need to get to know him better.

“Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on, and I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal,” said Cardi B. “It’s enjoyable in the clubs that you could be like, ‘Yeah, yeah. You talk your big cash.’ I really love it.”

The Bronx native continued, “And I’m so happy that he gave me this verse. And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real [him].”

Cardi B’s “Hot S###” with Kanye West and Lil Durk arrived on Friday, July 1. An official music video did not accompany the Tay Keith-produced track. Cardi explained the “drama” surrounding the visual’s delay.