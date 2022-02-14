Cardi B Overwhelmed by Offset’s Lavish Valentine’s Day Surprise

Cardi B squealed “you really love me,” at husband Offset as the pair celebrated an early Valentine’s Day after attending the Super Bowl.

Cardi B has something special planned for her husband Offset after he pulled out all the stops for his wife on Valentine’s Day.

She took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night (Feb. 13) to share the early Valentine’s Day surprise her hubby arranged for her. Cardi squeals with delight throughout the video as she walks through her home which has been transformed for the special occasion.

Offset holds the camera while Cardi B shouts “you really love me,” at her husband. An overwhelmed Cardi B darts from room to room, gazing at the stunning floral displays adorning her home.

Offset also made sure to deck out the outdoor pool area with beautiful arrangements. “I don’t know how to receive this much love,” Cardi B tells him in one clip.

Cardi reacts to Offset’s surprise Valentine’s Day gift, Part 2 (February 13th, 2022):



“I don’t know how to receive all this love… I’m gonna s*** your d*** all night long… This is why we keep having kids.” pic.twitter.com/EcYnCV9FC8 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) February 14, 2022

Cardi B had more surprises in store from the father of her two children as he also showered her with gifts. The “W.A.P” hitmaker also proudly displayed a cache of seven Chanel bags, including some only available outside the U.S.

Offset is the sweetest 😍 He Did That !

💐 🌹 👛 👜 pic.twitter.com/zWIzebup1t — Red Barz 💋 (@CardiB59) February 14, 2022

Cardi B & Offset Hit The Town

The couple made the most of the weekend, partying at Drake’s Super Bowl concert in L.A. on Saturday.

Cardi and Offset at Drake’s invite-only Homecoming Weekend Superbowl party/performance (February 13th, 2022). pic.twitter.com/9kA3SBEGo9 — BU Media (@bu_media) February 13, 2022

Cardi B looked stunning in a pink wool dress and iced-out Playboy bunny medallion, highlighting her status as the brand’s creative director.

Meanwhile, the couple showed off their new matching ink during a new episode of the rapper’s Facebook Watch show, “Cardi Tries.” However, as the title suggests, Cardi B tried her hand at tattooing for the first time, with Offset the (eventual) willing participant. In true romantic fashion, the couple ultimately gave each other matching tatts of their wedding date.

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” Cardi explained in a trailer for the show. “I’m going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted.”