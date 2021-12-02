Cardi B Is Playboy’s First-Ever Creative Director In Residence

Playboy has named Cardi B as its first-ever Creative Director in Residence and a founding member of its upcoming platform CENTERFOLD.

Playboy announced the hiring of Cardi B as its first-ever Creative Director in Residence on Thursday. She will also serve as a founding member and Creative Director of CENTERFOLD, the brand’s upcoming creator-led platform.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” Cardi B said in a press release. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

She added, “I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

As the Creative Director in Residence, Cardi B will provide artistic direction for Playboy. Her other duties include collaborating on co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” PLBY Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn said. “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

Kohn continued, “I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production. I also can’t think of a better creative visionary to partner with us on the launch of CENTERFOLD. CENTERFOLD will revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago – and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”