Cardi B Praises Offset For Being Able To Handle Her Smart Mouth And “All This Ass”

Cardi B and Offset have defied the odds, controversy and critics by celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary!

Cardi B has celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Offset. In a recent Instagram video, Cardi B showcased a collection of roses she received from her husband in celebration of their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Thank you sooo much baby,” Cardi captioned the clip. “Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children.”

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017, however, they didn’t announce their marriage the following year.

They share two children: five-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus Almanzar and two-year-old Wave Set Cephus Almanzar. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.

“I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence(,) my weakness and all this A**,” the rapper continued in her caption.

“MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into (-) From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods.”

She concluded, “I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall… Happy anniversary to US.”