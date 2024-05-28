Cardi B Pushes Back Against Candace Owens’ Call For Pornography Ban

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has never been shy about voicing her issues with far-right commentator Candace Owens.

Cardi B defended pornography after far-right commentator Candace Owens lobbied for a ban. The Atlantic Records artist questioned why pornography bothered Owens and others so much in an Instagram comment.

“Ommmggg why yall so against p###?” Cardi B wrote, per TMZ. “Is it that bad for yall? I enjoy but I don’t know I guess [it] is a like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one tow …. NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

Cardi B saw pornography as something helpful, adding, “It actually should teach men how to please a woman.”

Earlier this month, Owens called for a ban on pornography via X (formerly known as Twitter). She claimed it was a source of evil.

“Ban pornography,” Owens wrote. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.”

She added, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologically introduce homosexuality, pedophilia and incest—religious sacraments to satanists. BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from it.”

Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 21, 2024

Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologcally introduce homosexuality, pedophilia and incest—religious sacraments to satanists

BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from… https://t.co/8DITt2bSfw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2024

Cardi B reacted to the over-the-top comments on social media, which has caused problems for her in the past. The hitmaking rapper recently admitted she was “at peace a lot” when she went on a social media hiatus, but she refused to step away permanently.

Fans are still waiting for Cardi B to release her sophomore album. Listeners had to settle for singles and collaborations over the past few years. Music lovers may get to hear a unique collab in the future as legendary singer Patti LaBelle teased a potential song with Cardi B.

“Why not? She’s like one of my new best friends,” LaBelle told Entertainment Tonight when asked about them making music together. “To know that she was into Patti LaBelle. She’s like my new buddy.”

Cardi B and LaBelle previously teamed up to promote their Whipshots and Good Life Pies brands in a crossover campaign.