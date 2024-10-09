Cardi B Says “Internet Is Insane” As Stefon Diggs Affair Rumor Spreads

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors claimed Cardi B slept with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs while she was pregnant with her third child.

Cardi B responded to claims she cheated on her estranged husband Offset with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The diamond-selling rapper admitted the rumor amused her while speaking to fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces.

“The internet is insane,” she said. “All these rumors are so f###### crazy. That’s why I don’t wanna address it because I feel like s### is funny. I’ma just let it ride out ‘cause I think it’s cute. It’s funny. Let people think what they wanna think.”

Diggs was linked to Cardi B after Offset accused her of having sex with another man while she was pregnant with her third child. A rumor spread alleging she had an affair with an NFL player. An updated version of the rumor claimed it was Diggs.

Cardi B filed for divorce in July. She denied cheating on Offset, the father of her three children.

“And I also want to make this VERY clear, I was faithful to this man for 7 years!” she wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “You never seen my name attached to no other man and before that relationship I was engaged. Always been a clean slate b#### so don’t ever try to throw HO on BELCALIS… Y’all wish.”

Cardi B gave birth to a baby girl in September. She faced criticism for partying weeks after her child was born.

“I be with my baby all day…I need to go out,” she said. “I’m going through a divorce right now. If I stay home and f###### depress myself, that s###’s gonna drive me crazy. That’s why I’m working, and the weekends, I’m going out with my girls. So, stop. I don’t ever wanna go through a f###### postpartum depression ever again, and I’m avoiding that.”

Cardi B married Offset in 2017. Infidelity rumors plagued their relationship.