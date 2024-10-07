Cardi B Responds To Backlash For Partying Weeks After Giving Birth 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B defended her decision after hitting the town with her girlfriends over the weekend less than a month on from giving birth.

Cardi B is responding to critics calling her out for not spending enough time with her newborn daughter after she hit the town in NYC over the weekend.

The “Enough” hitmaker was spotted at The Stafford Room on Saturday (October 5). She partied through the night, judging from her Instagram Story, posting videos dancing with friends at 6:30 a.m. and returning home around an hour later.

Estranged husband Offset was also at the same club for a short while, although they reportedly arrived and left separately.

TMZ reveals Offset showed up at the same club as Cardi last night unexpectedly & uninvited:



“Eyewitnesses tell us things took a turn when the DJ gave a shoutout to Offset, which startled Cardi.. They did not hang out during their time at the club.” pic.twitter.com/2y1KdFBfOd — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) October 6, 2024

Her night out, alongside a recent trip to Paris Fashion Week, drew backlash, with critics chiding Cardi B for not being present for her daughter, born last month on September 7.

Cardi B denied the claims, insisting she is devoted to her baby girl but is socializing with her friends to combat postpartum depression.

“I be with my baby all day…I need to go out,” Cardi B asserted on Instagram Live. “I’m going through a divorce right now. If I stay home and f###### depress myself, that s###’s gonna drive me crazy. That’s why I’m working, and the weekends, I’m going out with my girls. So, stop. I don’t ever wanna go through a f###### postpartum depression ever again, and I’m avoiding that,” she explained.

Cardi B On Giving Birth In “Seven Minutes”

Cardi B previously explained how energized she felt after giving birth to her third baby, revealing that she hit the gym days after the delivery, which helped prevent postpartum depression.

During her recent Instagram Live, Cardi also recalled her surprisingly easy birthing experience delivering her third child.

“This baby just popped right out,” she explained. “I pushed the baby in seven minutes. When I gave birth, no lie, in one day I had such a burst of energy I wanted to conquer the world. But my other pregnancies, it wasn’t like that.”

Despite being at the same club with Offset, Cardi B recently shut down speculation of a reconciliation. She said that although they share the same home, the divorce is still going ahead.

“It just like it takes time and I don’t know how to explain it but everything is dead,” Cardi stated.