Cardi B Hits Back At Critics Over Postpartum Gym Workouts 

Cardi B is responding to criticism over her hitting the gym shortly after giving birth to her third child earlier this month.

Cardi B is defending her decision to start working out less than ten days after welcoming her daughter, explaining that exercise helps her combat postpartum depression.

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner shared clips of her workouts, including several of her putting in work on the stair master.

The video caused some controversy online, with one user stating, “It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane.”

Cardi B via instagram. 💪 pic.twitter.com/08ZxbIhFfY — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) September 15, 2024

Cardi B responded to the criticism, calling out the “fake” concern and explaining that her third pregnancy was unlike her first two.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two,” she began. “I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active.”

Cardi B Slams Body Shamers

She continued addressing the body shamers who talked about her weight gain before she announced her pregnancy.

“But you know what’s funny??” she added. “Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”

When the fan said their criticism was over “society’s expectations of women and ‘snap back’ culture,” Cardi B agreed.

“Totally babe!!” she said. “I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don’t know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day.”

One goal Cardi B has in mind is her highly anticipated sophomore album. “Now is crunch time on my kids,” she tweeted alongside a CD emoji.