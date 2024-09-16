Cardi B Hits The Gym Just Over A Week After Giving Birth 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is already working out in the gym following the birth of her third baby after previously sharing her revenge body plans.

On Sunday evening (September 15) the NYC native took to her Instagram Story with a pair of brief videos documenting her progress. While she is shunning weight training for now, Cardi B is getting the miles in at the gym, putting in work on the stair master.

“Since im off tonight im foing a late night gym session,” she wrote on one post. “No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem.”

She added, “Remember ladies this is my third baby …with my other 2 babies I was still on bedrest on my first week postpartum.”

Cardi B Reveals Plans To Hit The Gym

Before giving birth, Cardi B revealed her plan to get back into shape once the baby arrived. While she didn’t care about snapping back to her pre-pregnancy physique after the birth of her first two children, this time, Cardi is working on her revenge body to get back at body shamers.

“Y’all was making fun of me thinking that I was getting extra surgeries,” she said on Instagram Live last month. “All along, I just gained 15lbs cuz I’m a pregnant hoe.“

Cardi said that although she’ll rapidly lose weight regardless due to her “naturally skin” frame, she’s working on getting “snatched” immediately.

“The time as soon as I give birth I’m going to work out,” she said before turning the tables on the body shamers. “I remember how y’all made me feel in May, and y’all hurt my feelings,” she added. “Snap back is gonna be on a thousand.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Cardi B shared a heartwarming look at her baby girl’s arrival. She posted a TikTok video featuring her estranged husband, Offset, and her two older children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.