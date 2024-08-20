Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump Amid Plans For Revenge Body Snap Back 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B shared a hilarious skit, showing off her growing belly and teasing her unborn baby over its voracious appetite.

Earlier this month, the Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed her baby has a ravenous appetite and kicks uncontrollably until she feeds it, whether mom is hungry or not.

On Monday (August 19), Cardi B unveiled her growing baby bump in a TikTok, reacting to her hungry little one. “Always want a little snack,” she captioned the post.

Cardi B recently revealed that while she isn’t concerned about gaining pregnancy weight, she is worried about her butt dropping as she can’t work out due to a pelvic injury.

“I was doing so good, like, so good,” she said of her routine before the freak accident. “Exercising, f###### outfits were being put together, I had so much energy. Now I be in pain like a muthafucka. I can’t f###### wear heels I can f###### stand up, I can’t do s###.”

She also explained she wanted a pregnancy waist trainer to maintain her shapely behind.

While Cardi B has never cared about snapping back to her pre-pregnancy physique, she plans a revenge body this time. She called out body shamers criticizing her weight gain before she announced her pregnancy.

“Y’all was making fun of me thinking that I was getting extra surgeries,” she snapped. “All along, I just gained 15lbs cuz I’m a pregnant hoe.

Cardi B said her “naturally skin” frame means she’ll rapidly lose weight regardless. However, she’s working on getting “snatched” immediately.

“The time as soon as I give birth I’m going to work out,” she said before turning the tables on the body shamers. “I remember how y’all made me feel in May, and y’all hurt my feelings,” she added. “Snap back is gonna be on a thousand.”