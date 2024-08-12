Cardi B Shares New Details About Accident That Led To Pelvic Injury 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed a rare “clumsy” moment led to the injury that landed her in hospital and almost cost her unborn child’s life.

Cardi B is reflecting on the freak accident that caused her nightmare injury that almost cost her unborn baby’s life.

Last week Cardi B revealed she was hospitalized for several days after a freak accident and was in agonizing pain.

In an Instagram Live on Sunday (August 11), Cardi B explained that she injured her pelvis and has been suffering ever since. She explained that before the accident, she had implemented a daily routine that involved her recording with her engineer and going to the gym at 6:00 a.m. every morning.

“I was doing so good, like so good. Exercising, f###### outfits were being put together, I had so much energy. Now I be in pain like a muthafucka. I can’t f###### wear heels I can f###### stand up, I can’t do s###.”

While Cardi B hasn’t revealed what caused the accident, she indicated it was down to a rare “clumsy” moment.

“Everything was going great, now a ho is injured. S### got me so f###### tight. And the thing about it is, I’m not even a clumsy b####,” she continued. “I’m not a clumsy person and I bust my ass bro.”

Cardi B Worried About Her Butt Dropping During Pregnancy

Elsewhere during the Live, Cardi B said this was her “easiest pregnancy” yet, but her little one is causing her sleepless nights. According to the NYC rapper, the baby kicks uncontrollably until she feeds it, whether mom is hungry or not.

However, while Cardi isn’t concerned about gaining pregnancy weight, she is worried about her butt dropping.

“If anybody knows where I could get a pregnancy waist trainer, a pregnancy faja let me know,” she told her followers. “I need it right now cuz this ass is not dropping I swear to f###### God this ass is not dropping. It’s not really because of my stomach, of course, I just don’t want my ass to drop.”

Despite the freak accident and her marriage struggles, Cardi B still plans to drop her highly anticipated album this year. She hasn’t confirmed the release date but teased it will be a “fruitful September.”

