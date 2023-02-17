Cardi B Reacts To Instagram’s New GIF Feature

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

IG commenters can now post animated images.

Instagram rolled out a brand new feature that allows some users to share GIFs in the comment section. Hip Hop superstar Cardi B shared her thoughts on the change.

Earlier this month, Instagram revealed the ability to reply to Stories using GIPHY GIFs. The social media site has now added the capability to add short, animated image files on individual posts as well.

“I don’t know, them GIFs ain’t hitting like they hit in the Twitter ghettos,” tweeted Cardi B on Thursday night. The “Tomorrow 2” performer’s tweet amassed more than 5,000 likes in under six hours.

I don’t know them gifs ain’t hitting like they hit in the twitter ghettos — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 17, 2023

Before joining the Love & Hip Hop: New York cast, Cardi B rose to fame as an internet personality. The Grammy-winning rapper currently has 28 million Twitter followers and 152 million Instagram followers.

Cardi is one of the most-followed people on Instagram. She is presently right behind comedian Kevin Hart’s 166 million follower count. Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with 548 million followers.

Instagram’s latest GIF update falls in line with fellow Meta Platforms-owned social media app Facebook. That 19-year-old social networking company added the GIF option for status replies in 2017.