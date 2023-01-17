Cardi B Recalls Offset’s Reaction To News Of Takeoff’s Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a new interview, Cardi B revealed Offset began screaming and throwing things when he learned Takeoff had been killed.

Cardi B has opened up about the moment she and her husband, Offset, learned the tragic news that Takeoff died, revealing her husband began screaming and throwing up.

The NYC native shared their reactions to the Migos rapper’s passing during her appearance on the debut episode of the new Jason Lee Show.

She recalled the couple was in bed after cancelling their plans to go to a party La La Anthony was hosting in New York. Then “out of where” Cardi and Offset’s phone began ringing repeatedly.

“Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like ‘No!” screaming,” she said, adding he kept screaming “No!” over and again. When Cardi asked Offset what was going on, he replied, “Takeoff is dead,” at which point she “smacked him. “

The couple was in shock and couldn’t believe the news. Offset continued screaming and eventually became physically sick.

She continued,” I was just like ‘Don’t say that.’ he’s just like screaming. Throwing things. Throwing up, Running all over.”

Cardi B says she felt “so scared,” adding, “ I was just crying so much. It was terrible.” Listen to the clip below. The full interview is available here.

Cardi B speaks out about her and Offset finding out about Takeoff’s death in a new interview with Jason Lee. pic.twitter.com/Ph4QdwwZ1A — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 17, 2023

Offset delivered an emotional tribute to his cousin and fellow Migos member during Takeoff’s Celebration of Life on Nov 11.

“I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t get you sometimes.”

A few days later he took to Instagram, admitting, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.